Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident

MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Seth Mader, 16, of Hillsboro, had been driving a Yamaha ATV west on 170th St. when he failed to negotiate the curve of the road.

KHP indicated that the ATV left the roadway and crashed into the ditch.

According to officials, Mader was pronounced dead at the scene where his family had been present. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

