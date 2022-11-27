Kansas judicial branch website goes offline temporarily

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a news release sent out at 7:18 pm, Nov. 26th, the Kansas judicial branch says their full website at www.kscourts.org is temporarily offline and a landing page with links to online services has been put in its place for now.

The branch says work is currently underway to bring the full site back online and a timeline to complete the work is in process.

The outage also affects websites for the following seven judicial districts:

2nd Judicial District

6th Judicial District

11th Judicial District

12th Judicial District

16th Judicial District

24th Judicial District

30th Judicial District

The online services available include a Temporary landing page published to give access to online services reached through the website but are not part of it. These services continue to operate.

The Kansas District Court Public Access Portal can be accessed at https://prodportal.kscourts.org/prodportal.

Online payments to a court in Douglas, Sedgwick, Shawnee, or Wyandotte counties may be made using CitePayUSA at https://www.citepayusa.com/payments/welcome.do?state=KS.

Payments to Johnson County District Court can be made online at https://courts.jocogov.org/e_pay.aspx.

The online Kansas Marriage License Application can be accessed at https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ks/oja/marriage_license.

Couples can continue to apply for marriage licenses using the online application. The Kansas Protection Order Portal﻿, or KSPOP, at https://www.kspop.org/index.php/en/. This site can also be used to file for an order of protection from abuse, stalking, sexual assault, or human trafficking.

The Kansas Courts eFiling portal at https://filer.kscourts.org/﻿

The Kansas Attorney Registration Directory at https://directory-kard.kscourts.org/

The Kansas Appellate Case Inquiry can be accessed at https://pittsreporting.kscourts.org/Appellate.

Court questions can be sent by email to info@kscourts.org or by calling 785-296-2256.

