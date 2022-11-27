K-State football takes down KU in the Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football beat Kansas 47-27 in the 2022 Dillons’ Sunflower Showdown on Saturday night. The win punches the Wildcats’ ticket to the Big 12 Championship game.

The Wildcats got off to a dominant start in the first quarter. Malik Knowles started the scoring with a 5 yard run to the endzone, 7-0 KSU.

Torry Locklin responded for the Jayhawks, running in a 12 yard touchdown shortly after. K-State would tack on two more scores before the first 15 minutes were up.

Will Howard found Sammy Wheeler for a 42 yard house call, followed by yet another short rushing touchdown for Knowles. K-State held a 23-7 lead early thanks to a holding penalty on the Jayhawks, resulting in a safety for the Wildcats.

Devin Neal had something to say about that in the second quarter. He first ran in an 11 yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 23-14.

Philip Brooks caught a 14 yard touchdown pass from Howard in response, but Neal would find the endzone once again. The two in-state rivals headed into the locker rooms only 9 points apart, 30-21 KSU.

Deuce Vaughn finally found the endzone in the third quarter, walking in a 1 yard score to deepen K-State’s lead 37-21.

The Jayhawks wouldn’t respond until the fourth quarter, when Jalon Daniels ran in a 1 yard score. Ty Zentner made a 27 yard field to make it a 13 point game, 40-27 KSU.

DJ Giddens added another score to make it 47-27 late in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats’ win clinches their spot in the Big 12 Championship game against TCU next Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

Both teams are bowl eligible as the regular season is officially over.

