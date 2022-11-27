Jackson Co. deputy books two for meth following traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Jackson Co. Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle on Friday, November 25, and arrested two people for possession of methamphetamines.

On Friday, a Jackson Co. deputy stopped a Ford Taurus for an alleged traffic infraction near 126th and U.S. Highway 75 around 4:30 p.m., and according to the Sheriff’s Office, two occupants in the vehicle were arrested.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that the driver, Adam L. Clark, 30, of Valley Falls, was booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and criminal use of a weapon. While the passenger, Sarah D. Benedict, 39, of Holton, was booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hallucinogenic drug.

Both have been booked in the Jackson Co. jail.

