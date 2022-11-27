Evergy Plaza lights up the holidays with lighting of Mayor’s Christmas Tree

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla went to Evergy Plaza to light the annual community Christmas tree Saturday evening.

Despite rainy conditions, people still gathered at Evergy Plaza to see the lighting of the tree or to skate on the CoreFirst Ice Rink. The International Academy children’s choir sang some Christmas carols. Poppin’ Minis was on-site to provide refreshments.

“It’s just a beautiful sight in downtown Topeka,” John Knight, Director of Evergy Plaza, said. “Come on down, bring your kids, your out of town friends and family down here, because downtown Topeka is fun.”

Tickets for the CoreFirst Ice Rink are available to purchase online as well as on-site. The rink will be open until Jan. 29.

