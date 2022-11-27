Emporia nurse honored for compassion, leadership, inspiration

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nurse in Emporia has been honored for her compassion, leadership and inspiration.

Newman Regional Health says that its own Cheryl Ball, RN in the Women’s Life Center, was recently honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. It said the honor is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses undertake every day.

According to Newman, Ball was nominated twice. Both spoke of her compassion, leadership and inspiration.

“Cheryl’s compassion and leadership stood out to me,” said one nomination. “My infant daughter was readmitted to the hospital after we had been sent home. Like many parents of newborns, I was second-guessing myself and worried for my daughter. Cheryl reassured what I was doing as a parent was right and it was not my fault she was readmitted. She calmed my fears and tears and helped us through the night.”

The other nomination highlighted Ball’s affinity for inspiration through her work.

“Two years ago on the Fourth of July, I went into labor,” read the second nomination. “Although I had a very smooth labor physically and medically, it was very hard emotionally. My mother accompanied me and stayed with me throughout my entire labor, but I couldn’t help but feel so unbelievably alone. Cheryl demonstrated tough love at the beginning. She knew I was strong. Once my feelings started to take over, Cheryl became my best friend that entire night. She was loyally by my side every second. She held my hand, hugged me, wiped my tears, stroked my hair, and talked me through one of the hardest and most painful moments in my life. I know I couldn’t have done it without her. Cheryl inspired me to become a nurse myself. Because of her, I will be graduating as an LPN in December 2022. I hope I can grow to be as loving, dedicated, and compassionate as her.”

Heather Aylward, Chief Nursing Officer at Newman Regional, said the DAISY Award nominations are a great way for patients to bring positive attention to the hospital.

“Cheryl is so dedicated and goes out of her way. She even goes over her shift to help nurses grow,” Aylward noted.

For a complete list of Newman Regional Health’s DAISY Award nominees, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.