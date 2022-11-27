Chiefs list Joe Thuney among inactives against Rams

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after scoring on a...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after scoring on a touchdown run as teammate Joe Thuney (62) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will be without left guard Joe Thuney during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Thuney has been as durable as any offensive lineman can be during his two seasons with the Chiefs -- and dating back to his career with the New England Patriots.

Since joining Kansas City in 2021, Thuney has played in every game. Prior to his inactive designation Sunday, he had played 100 percent of Kansas City’s offensive snaps through the Chiefs’ first 10 games of the season.

READ MORE: Chiefs, Rams set to square off for first time since epic 2018 game

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was also ruled out for the game. The Chiefs said Friday the newly-acquired offensive target would not play due to a hamstring injury suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers.

