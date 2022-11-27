6A football: Manhattan wins first state title since 1988

By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan High School defeated Gardner Edgerton 21-20 in the 6A State Championship game on Saturday in a 2OT thriller at Welch Stadium.

After both teams were held scoreless in the first overtime, Manhattan found the endzone and kicked an extra point to go up 21-14.

In the second overtime, the Tribe’s defense was able to stop the Trailblazers on a 2-point conversion attempt after a touchdown, ultimately sealing the 21-20 win.

It’s the first state title for the Tribe since 1988.

