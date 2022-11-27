4A football: Wamego falls in state title game to Bishop Miege

By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego football’s historic season came to an end with a 35-14 loss to Bishop Miege in the 4A State Title game on Saturday at Hummer Sports Park.

The Red Raiders qualified for the championship game for the first time in program history, but their top ranked defense couldn’t overcome the Stags’ explosive offense.

Hayden Oviatt rushed for 224 yards on 24 carries, and contributed to the scoring along with Colin Donahue and Hagan Johnson.

Wamego ends the season at 12-1.

