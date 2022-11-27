3A football: Holton falls to Andale in state title game

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Holton football’s dominant season came to an end on Saturday, falling to Andale in the 3A State Title game 28-0.

The Wildcats have been on fire on offense all season, but were unable to get anything going against the Indians.

The win marks Andale’s fourth straight state championship win, and 51st straight win for the program.

Holton caps off the season at 11-2. They made their first state title game since 2015.

