3A football: Holton falls to Andale in state title game

By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Holton football’s dominant season came to an end on Saturday, falling to Andale in the 3A State Title game 28-0.

The Wildcats have been on fire on offense all season, but were unable to get anything going against the Indians.

The win marks Andale’s fourth straight state championship win, and 51st straight win for the program.

Holton caps off the season at 11-2. They made their first state title game since 2015.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cari Allen, 43
Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman
Poached deer hang in a Miami Co. garage. The original photo has been edited to blur out graphic...
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Kansas highway crash
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Douglas County Sheriff deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to a missing...
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman

Latest News

Sunflower showdown 2022
Sunflower showdown 2022
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after scoring on a...
Chiefs list Joe Thuney among inactives against Rams
Wamego football falls in state title game, named 4A runners up on Nov. 26, 2022.
4A football: Wamego falls in state title game to Bishop Miege
Manhattan High School football
6A football: Manhattan wins first state title since 1988