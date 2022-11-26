Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found at Wyandotte County Lake

Ambulance Light
Ambulance Light(KPTV)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found this week at Wyandotte County Lake.

Ahmed Abdulkadir of KCK was identified as the man found on Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the case.

Deputies reported to the lake, located near Interstate 435 and Leavenworth Road, at around 1 p.m. after someone called regarding a body in the lake.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cari Allen, 43
Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman
Poached deer hang in a Miami Co. garage. The original photo has been edited to blur out graphic...
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Kansas highway crash
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Douglas County Sheriff deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to a missing...
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman

Latest News

Police attempt to identify the two suspects and the vehicle after a burglary from Target on...
Salina Police attempt to identify Target burglary suspects
FILE
Teen driver hospitalized after rear-end collision causes interstate rollover
FILE
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
FILE
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
(File)
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision