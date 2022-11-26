West Ridge Mall sees influx of holiday shoppers in search of Black Friday deals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - West Ridge Mall was in full swing with holiday shoppers on Friday, November 25, also called Black Friday, as customers search in one location with multiple stores for a variety of gifts.

If you can find the time this weekend, the general manager with Kohen Retail Investment Group West Ridge Mall, Susan Palmer, said there are lots of deals to explore.

“Well, for me it is a variety of stores all under one roof, and as I have said before most malls have over a million gift ideas under one roof,” said Palmer. “And right now, this fall weekend a lot of stores are having some great sales.”

We have also been informed by Palmer that Santa will arrive on December 1 to take pictures with families and kids. In fact, this year taking pictures with Santa will include theme nights -- like an Ugly Christmas Sweater Night on Thursdays or a Pajama Night on Tuesdays, according to Palmer.

