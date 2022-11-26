Topeka nonprofit’s Festival of Trees, silent auction now open at Fairlawn Plaza

The Success Learning and Inclusion Organization’s Festival of Trees is now open, along with its silent online auction for hundreds of different items.
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is officially that time of year for a Topeka holiday tradition to once again return to the Capital City.

The Success Learning and Inclusion Organization’s Festival of Trees is now open, along with its silent online auction for hundreds of different items, including their Christmas trees.

There are 54 trees and wreaths as well as 250 other items available in the online auction. Each tree is donated by particular groups, businesses, and individuals who add their own, unique creativity to their tree.

All of the proceeds from the festival will go to SLI, a nonprofit that supports people with developmental disabilities.

If you are not able to donate, you can still check out the trees free of charge.

“We will love a donation if you would like it. There are many opportunities or, you know, bidding on silent auction stuff, or buying a treat at the sweet shop -- it all goes back to SLI... all the profits.,” said Shannon Warta, Director of marketing & special events at SLI.

You can view the trees from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fairlawn Plaza until Saturday, December 3rd. To enter the Festival of Trees’ auction, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poached deer hang in a Miami Co. garage. The original photo has been edited to blur out graphic...
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
KBI investigating Thanksgiving homicide in Marysville
Timmy Hovestadt, 11, spend 36 days in the hospital after a sprained ankle led to an unexplained...
Family finds extra reasons to give thanks after son’s sprained ankle leads to 36-day hospital stay
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
The Nauling’s Texas and BBQ and Soul Food restaurant prepared a hundred meals to make sure...
Local Topeka Restaurant gives out 100 free meals for Thanksgiving

Latest News

The U.S. Men’s National Team watch party hosted by Sporting Kansas City kicked off around 10:30...
Fans pack KCP&L District for World Cup watch party
There are 54 trees and wreaths as well as 150 other items available in the online auction.
Topeka nonprofit’s Festival of Trees event, online auction now open
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Kansas highway crash
Rain Chance Arrives Saturday Afternoon
Rain Chance Arrives Saturday Afternoon