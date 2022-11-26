Topeka nonprofit’s Festival of Trees, silent auction now open at Fairlawn Plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is officially that time of year for a Topeka holiday tradition to once again return to the Capital City.

The Success Learning and Inclusion Organization’s Festival of Trees is now open, along with its silent online auction for hundreds of different items, including their Christmas trees.

There are 54 trees and wreaths as well as 250 other items available in the online auction. Each tree is donated by particular groups, businesses, and individuals who add their own, unique creativity to their tree.

All of the proceeds from the festival will go to SLI, a nonprofit that supports people with developmental disabilities.

If you are not able to donate, you can still check out the trees free of charge.

“We will love a donation if you would like it. There are many opportunities or, you know, bidding on silent auction stuff, or buying a treat at the sweet shop -- it all goes back to SLI... all the profits.,” said Shannon Warta, Director of marketing & special events at SLI.

You can view the trees from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fairlawn Plaza until Saturday, December 3rd. To enter the Festival of Trees’ auction, click here.

