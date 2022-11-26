Saturday night forecast: Rain showers this evening end overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Light rain showers will spread over Northeast Kansas this evening becoming scattered tonight and ending before Sunday morning. Temperatures this evening will gradually decline into the mid 40s. Sunday morning will be chilly in the upper 30s with temperatures staying chilly all day in the upper 40s in the afternoon. Sunday morning will also begin cloudy, but we should become partly cloudy before the afternoon.

The rain ends overnight tonight and Sunday morning is dry. There is a chance for snow showers Tuesday night. The latest data suggests this will not be a major winter weather event so impacts should be minimal.

Tonight: Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Rain over, skies becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Scattered rain showers may drop up to 0.50″ for some spots. Highest rainfall totals will be in East Kansas with lower amounts farther west in Central and North-Central Kansas. No rain Sunday and skies become partly cloudy by the afternoon. Sunday night will be cold in the upper 20s and Monday looks warmer in the mid 50s. Skies Monday should also be generally sunny with breezy south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will be warm in the upper 50s and low 60s with increasing clouds and temperatures split by a cold front in the afternoon with mid 40s likely in northern Kansas and low 60s towards the southeast. The cold front itself will pass through dry but we are tracking a chance for a brief rain/snow mix behind the front overnight Tuesday. Impacts will be minimal as this is not expected to be a considerable winter weather event. Wednesday is cold in the mid 30s.

Thursday will begin bitterly cold in the low 20s and upper teens but will warm slightly by the afternoon into the mid 40s with breezy south winds. Friday should be warmer in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. A weak cold front is forecast to slide through and dissipate late Friday or Saturday. Temperatures will remain mild behind the front with high temperatures around 50 degrees and overnight lows around 30 degrees.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

