Saturday forecast: Rain expands this evening

Likely a half inch across much of Northeast Kansas
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will start of fine with skies becoming cloudy and temperatures this morning in the mid 20s becoming low 50s by this afternoon. A system in Oklahoma this morning will swing north into Kansas this afternoon bringing rain showers to Northeast Kansas this afternoon/evening. Heaviest rain will be in the east with rainfall tapering off in Central and North-Central Kansas. If you are going to the Sunflower Showdown this evening plan for light rain showers.

Taking Action:

  1. The forecast this Saturday calls for widespread rain in Northeast Kansas. Plan for a cold rain Saturday evening if you will be going out with temperatures in the mid 40s in the evening.

Today: Increasing clouds with rain in the late afternoon. Highs in the low 50s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Rainfall amounts today will be high around 0.50″ in Northeast Kansas and likely closer to 0.25″ in North-Central Kansas, if even that much. This will not be a “drought busting” rainfall. The rain moves out tonight and Sunday morning will be chilly in the upper 30s with skies becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will stay chilly in the upper 40s with breezy northwest winds.

Monday is a little warmer in the low to mid 50s with mostly sunny skies and breezy winds now out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. Clouds increase Monday night ahead of our next cold front for Tuesday evening. Tuesday will be nice and warm ahead of the cold front with temperatures in the upper 50s and possibly low 60s. The front should come through late Tuesday afternoon and temperatures will plummet once it passes. Tuesday night will be cold in the mid 20s.

There is a low chance for light snow showers, mainly in northern Kansas. Minimal impacts can be expected from this if it even happens. Wednesday will be cold in the mid 30s by the afternoon with breezy northwest winds and partly cloudy skies. We stay chilly Thursday stuck in the 40s, however winds turn from the south Thursday and will help lift temperatures a bit going into Friday. There are some indications of another cold front for next weekend with disagreement on how intense it will be. For now have chosen to go with mild changes with temperatures around 50 degrees next Saturday and no precipitation chances.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poached deer hang in a Miami Co. garage. The original photo has been edited to blur out graphic...
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
KBI investigating Thanksgiving homicide in Marysville
Timmy Hovestadt, 11, spend 36 days in the hospital after a sprained ankle led to an unexplained...
Family finds extra reasons to give thanks after son’s sprained ankle leads to 36-day hospital stay
Douglas County Sheriff deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to a missing...
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Kansas highway crash

Latest News

Rain Chance Arrives Saturday Afternoon
Friday evening forecast: Rain arrives Saturday
Friday morning forecast
Thanksgiving forecast: Gloomy morning becoming partly cloudy
Mild today, more seasonal for the 4 day holiday weekend
Mostly cloudy, still mild today