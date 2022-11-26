No. 3 KU drops Battle 4 Atlantis title game to No. 22 Tennessee

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (WIBW) - No. 3 Kansas fell in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, 64-50 to No. 22 Tennessee on Friday night.

The loss dropped the Jayhawks to 6-1 on the season and also snapped a 17-game winning streak that spanned the first six games of this season and the final 11 games of last season.

KU was dominated on the glass as the Volunteers outrebounded the Jayhawks 45-27. Tennessee also shot an impressive 44% from 3-point range (12 for 27) Kansas, meanwhile, shot just 32% from the field and 24% from behind the arc.

Jalen Wilson and Joe Yesufu led the Jayhawks with 14 points apiece, but did so on just 9/26 shooting, with Wilson going 3-of-15 from the floor after carrying Kansas in the first two games of the tournament.

KU will now return to Lawrence and is back in action Monday night against Texas Southern at 7:00 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.

