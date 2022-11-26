No. 25 K-State women’s basketball stays perfect, beats Northern Arizona

The Wildcats will have an opportunity on Saturday to win its second straight Paradise Jam title.
The Wildcats will have an opportunity on Saturday to win its second straight Paradise Jam title.(Kansas State Athletics)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VIRGIN ISLANDS (WIBW) - For a team that lost its star center for the whole season before it even started, No. 25 Kansas State has just found a way to keep on winning.

The Wildcats defeated Northern Arizona 93-80 on Friday night in the Paradise Jam Tournament. Senior guard Gabby Gregory was a scoring machine from every level of the court and she ended up with a game-high 35 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

A major factor in the game was the disparity at the charity stripe as K-State went 28-39 from the free throw line compared to the Lumberjacks who went 12-15. That, along with 21 Northern Arizona turnovers was enough to propel the Wildcats to a 7-0 mark on the 2022-23 season.

They advance to the next round of the Paradise Jam tournament where they will face undefeated Arkansas Saturday night at 7:00 on ESPN3.



