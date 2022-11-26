No. 25 K-State women’s basketball stays perfect, beats Northern Arizona

VIRGIN ISLANDS (WIBW) - For a team that lost its star center for the whole season before it even started, No. 25 Kansas State has just found a way to keep on winning.

The Wildcats defeated Northern Arizona 93-80 on Friday night in the Paradise Jam Tournament. Senior guard Gabby Gregory was a scoring machine from every level of the court and she ended up with a game-high 35 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

A major factor in the game was the disparity at the charity stripe as K-State went 28-39 from the free throw line compared to the Lumberjacks who went 12-15. That, along with 21 Northern Arizona turnovers was enough to propel the Wildcats to a 7-0 mark on the 2022-23 season.

They advance to the next round of the Paradise Jam tournament where they will face undefeated Arkansas Saturday night at 7:00 on ESPN3.

