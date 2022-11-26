Gary’s Berries lighting up for second annual Christmas festival

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST
GRANTVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Gary’s Berries in Grantville opened their second annual Christmas festival, filled with lights, food and holiday spirit.

Guests can enjoy many Christmas light exhibits, including a 32-foot animated tree and a tunnel that are both choreographed with holiday music. Guests can also enjoy some hot cocoa, new food and can even take a picture with the Grinch.

“There’s a lot of love that has gone into this,” Gary Starr of Gary’s Berries said. “They’re going to see a lot of love from all of my employees.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance by buying them from their website. Tickets are also available at the gate.

3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Kansas highway crash
