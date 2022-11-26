Class 2A football: Nemaha Central captures second state title in three years

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Central High School defeated Kingman in the state title game 33-17 Saturday afternoon in Salina.

The Thunder, who won the 2019 state title game over Norton, scored over 20 points in all of their games this season including three 70 point games. Nemaha Central averaged 49 points and allowed just 10.5 points per game during the 2022 season.

Cooper Hajek led the way for the Thunder on the day with 212 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The Thunder defense forced four turnovers. Nemaha Central ends the 2022 season with a perfect 13-0 record.

