Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with a missing Nebraska woman.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to court documents.

Law enforcement had not officially named Scott as a person of interest or suspect in the case, but his home in Topeka was searched on Monday, November 21 in relation to Allen’s disappearance.

This is ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

