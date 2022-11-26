Abilene residents compete for $2,000 in Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown

Abilene residents will compete for $2,000 in the Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown.(City of Abilene)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 26, 2022
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - For people who love this time of year for the dazzling displays of lights and decorations, then you won’t want to miss the 2nd annual Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown Saturday, December 3, in Abilene.

“I love looking at Christmas lights,” said Cory Frey, contest organizer. “My goal is for the displays to draw thousands of people to Abilene and for residents to gather and go from house to house admiring the lights and decorations.”

To participate, drop off a food item or monetary donation at the Abilene Food Bank, 409 NW 3rd Street, next to the Sunflower Hotel.

Winners will be announced at 8:00 p.m. during the Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting at Little Ike Park. A downtown fireworks display will conclude the evening.

To find out more, click here

