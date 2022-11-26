8 man Division II football: Axtell wins second straight state championship

(Everett J. Royer)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Axtell High School defeated Thunder Ridge 76-28 Saturday in Newton to capture its second straight state title.

With the win in an 11:00 a.m. game Saturday at Newton-Fischer Field in Newton, Kan., Axtell completes a perfect 13-0 season. Thunder Ridge finishes the year 11-2.

The Eagles beat Scandia-Pike Valley HS (3-6), Hutchinson-Central Christian HS (4-6), Osborne HS (9-2), Canton-Galva HS (11-1), and Thunder Ridge on their way to another state title in Class 8 Division II football.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poached deer hang in a Miami Co. garage. The original photo has been edited to blur out graphic...
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
KBI investigating Thanksgiving homicide in Marysville
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Kansas highway crash
Cari Allen, 43
Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman
Douglas County Sheriff deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to a missing...
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman

Latest News

Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
No. 12 K-State faces KU for Big 12 title game spot
FILE: Sunday will be the first time Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, has...
Chiefs, Rams set to square off for first time since epic 2018 game
Kansas State wide receiver Kade Warner (85) is tackled by Kansas safety Ricky Thomas Jr. (3)...
The 2022 Sunflower Showdown has a little more meaning
The Wildcats will have an opportunity on Saturday to win its second straight Paradise Jam title.
No. 25 K-State women’s basketball stays perfect, beats Northern Arizona