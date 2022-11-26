8 man Division II football: Axtell wins second straight state championship

NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Axtell High School defeated Thunder Ridge 76-28 Saturday in Newton to capture its second straight state title.

With the win in an 11:00 a.m. game Saturday at Newton-Fischer Field in Newton, Kan., Axtell completes a perfect 13-0 season. Thunder Ridge finishes the year 11-2.

The Eagles beat Scandia-Pike Valley HS (3-6), Hutchinson-Central Christian HS (4-6), Osborne HS (9-2), Canton-Galva HS (11-1), and Thunder Ridge on their way to another state title in Class 8 Division II football.

