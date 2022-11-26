1A football: St. Marys wins first state championship in school history

HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - The St. Marys Bears won a 44-41 thriller over Inman to capture the school’s first ever state football championship.

Keller Hurla scored on a run with 13 seconds to play to retake the lead on 2nd and goal. That play capped a 99 yard touchdown drive for St. Marys after Inman fumbled the ball on the one yard line.

The Bears sealed the game with an interception with one second left on the clock.

The Bears were coming off just a 5-4 season a year ago, but two of those losses were by a combined four points to Riley County (17-14) and Silver Lake (29-28), the latter also knocking the Bears out of the playoffs. The other loss came to eventual 2A state champion Rossville.

St. Marys steamrolled No. 1 and previously unbeaten Centralia in last week’s semifinal showdown. The victory returned the Bears to the state finals for the first time since 2006 and on Saturday they cemented themselves as champions in their first year in Class 1A football.

