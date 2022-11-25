Wamego ready for challenge in first ever state championship game

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The (12-0) Red Raiders have one more thing to do, win the programs first ever state championship Saturday.

This will be Wamego’s first ever championship game as well.

“We’re not going to be scared but we know at this point in time in the state championship game, it should be hard and we want it to be hard and we want it to be a challenge and it will be for sure,” Head coach Weston Moody said. “Our guys are just hungry for the opportunity and being grateful for where they’re at.”

“We have to limit turnovers, interceptions, a lot of things like that so once we have the ball, we’re valuing all of the possessions and trying to get as many points out of it as we can,” Quarterback/Wide receiver Colin Donahue said. “For our defense, they just have to stop them. They’re studying really hard and I think they’re going to have a pretty good week against them and just execute the plan.”

They go up against a tough customer and proven winner in Bishop Miege. They have 12 title appearances, nine of them wins, including a five in a row from 2015-2019.

“I don’t think this week is going to be any different, nothing bothers them right now and they’re ready for this opportunity,” Moody said.

Wamego has scored at least 30 in every game this season, they’ve spun three shutouts and eclipsed 50 points twice.

After quarterback Hayden Oviatt missed six games due to foot surgery, Colin Donahue stepped up in a monster way, throwing one interception all year.

“These guys were very confident in what Colin Donahue could do and Hayden being the support guy that’s been around... they’re just hungry and committed,” Moody said.

“I remember being at school and find out that news and my stomach dropped and I was like oh my gosh this is surreal,” Donahue said.

Oviatt knew Donahue was the answer in his absence and they’re in this spot for a reason.

“He’s become the glue while I wasn’t there. The quarterback always has to band everybody together and making sure they’re striving for the same goals and that’s what he’s done since I was gone,” Oviatt said.

Moody told 13 Sports having Oviatt back for the second half of the year, that was a huge lift for his team.

“Having him come back late in the season, it kind of was a mystery on what we were going to do with him. He can do everything... you got to commit bodies to him because he’s a special player,” Moody said.

While Oviatt sat out for several weeks, he knew the potential this team had.

“I think we are the best,” Oviatt said. “They’re a championship level team, they have been in years past but that’s what we’re starting here and I think it’s the best on the best.”

“I’ve expected this for two years straight now and this year we put everything together and it worked out how we planned it,” Oviatt added.

But with a lot on the line come Saturday, this Red Raiders team isn’t letting anything stop them.

“I think our guys are that much more motivated due to that factor.” Moody said.

“I know we play Miege but it wasn’t going to matter who we played. We’re going to do the same thing we’ve done every week... we’re going to come out and hit hard all four quarters, run hard, out scheme them, out work them, out play them,” Oviatt said.

“That’s what we’ve been working for. For the communities sake, I think they all want it. Everyone is always out her cheering us on and I think they’re pretty football passionate community and I think we’re all excited for Saturday,” Donahue said.

Kick-off is at one at Hummer Sports Park.

