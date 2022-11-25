Nemaha Central looking for second title in three years

Nemaha Central
Nemaha Central(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - 24 wins combined between Nemaha Central and Kingman heading into the state championship. The Thunder are hoping to earn their second title in school history.

“It’s awesome to see them come together over the summer and day one of weights and it’s awesome to see the community rally around these kids all throughout the season,” Head coach Michael Glatczak said.

The Thunder will square off against 12-0 Kingman. Nemaha Central appeared in the title game back in 2019 and won it all against Norton Community. The only other appearance they have was back in 1973.

“I mean it would be really cool since we came in with a state championship to go out a state champion,” Cooper Hajek said. “A lot of those guys (seniors from 2019 championship team) showed us how to lead and it kind of rubbed off on us a little bit now with our freshmen.”

It’s been a long time for Kingman as well, dating back to 1972, their only appearance.

“Kingman is very fast and athletic,” Glatczak said. “It’s a bunch of wrestlers out there and it looks like their biggest kid is only 220 pounds but the team speed is awesome for Kingman.”

The Thunder scored over 20 points in all of their games this season including three 70 point games. Nemaha Central averages 49 points and allows just 10.5 points per game.

Some guys who won it all in 2019, they want to finish business to close out their careers.

“Just bring it home, bring home our second ring and bring home another state championship to this school. It would be awesome to get two in my career,” Wade Leonard said.

“It’s the last game, go out and give it everything you got. We have nothing to lose, last game of the year... one more thing to do and we got to get it done,” Leonard said.

Have that minimal experience when Leonard and Hajek were freshman, they believe that will help heading into Saturday.

“Just knowing what it takes to get there. Just having the same energy, and bringing that energy to practice every day and it really helped,” Leonard said.

“We have to play like we’ve been playing all year. Nothing special, just keep doing what we do,” Hajek said.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m. at Salina District Stadium.

