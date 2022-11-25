Local shoppers hit the stores in search of best Black Friday deals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Super Bowl of the retail year is back, and many local shoppers lined up at stores hoping to grab the best deals.

In what has now become an American tradition after Thanksgiving, dozens of community members headed to the stores for Black Friday. Rachelle Garland, a local shopper, had been up even before the sun looking for hot deals.

“Apparently we’re insane,” said Garland. I come out with my sister; we’ve been doing this since we were teenagers. So, we come out, the three of us, every year for Christmas.”

Academy Sports opened their doors Friday at 5:00 a.m. to welcome shoppers. Since the pandemic, many have decided to stop shopping in-person, but according to the National Retail Federation, about 166.3 million shoppers were searching for the best deals on Black Friday. Garland said she’s been able to get through the lines much faster.

“The crowds are definitely smaller this year than they have been in the past,” said Garland. So, that’s been good. shorter lines, we’ve gone through faster, so it’s been good.”

Academy Sports was among many stores offering deals on many items such as grills, trampolines, ride-on toys and clothing. Rodney Hollerich, store director, said people are always looking for the best deals.

“Definitely, they’re looking for the bargains,” said Hollerich. “Seeing on what they can save for sure. And we got quite a few good bargains, and it’s definitely been something that you can see they are shopping.”

Lenora Lee-Johnson, another local shopper, said she uses Black Friday deals to treat herself a bit.

“Well, I’m hitting on the hot deals, and they help,” said Johnson. As you can see, I have a cart full of shoes that are going to benefit me; I’ve already bought for other people, and I’ve found shoes.”

