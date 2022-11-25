KBI investigating Thanksgiving homicide in Marysville

(Facebook)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning in Marysville.

Officials said at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, a 911 call was placed to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office from a man at 1070 Granite Rd., in Marysville who requested medical assistance for his wife. When deputies arrived to the home, they found 57-year-old Jennifer Brown deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, Gerald Brown, 66, of Marysville, was arrested for first-degree murder on Thursday. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail and law enforcement officials say formal charges are pending.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said it requested KBI assistance on Thursday morning. KBI agents, along with the Crime Scene Response Team, responded to the scene shortly before 3:30 a.m.

The investigation is still ongoing and 13 NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poached deer hang in a Miami Co. garage. The original photo has been edited to blur out graphic...
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
Tray'vonne Jones
Topeka father to face trial for murder of 6-month-old girl
People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police...
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
Police are investigating an incident where a man was thrown over the side of a bridge outside...
Man thrown over bridge in brawl after Chiefs-Chargers game Sunday night
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says

Latest News

Kansas State University College of Agriculture renovating for the future
Kansas State University College of Agriculture renovating for the future
The 55th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner took place Thursday at Agriculture Hall at...
Around 2,000 dinners served at 55th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Around 2,000 dinners served at 55th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Manhattan Running Company hosts annual Turkey Trot 5k
Manhattan Running Company hosts annual Turkey Trot 5k