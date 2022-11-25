Kansas judge rules doctors can remotely prescribe abortion pills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County district court judge on Wednesday stopped the enforcement of legislation that prohibited doctors from prescribing abortion pills via telemedicine in the state.

According to the National Review, Judge Teresa Watson granted a Wichita reproductive center’s petition to block the law. Watson originally rejected the plaintiff’s request for a temporary injunction when first asked to rule on it. However, an appeals court in June concluded that she erred in her decision and “diverged from well-established Kansas caselaw,” Watson agreed to suspend implementation of the law, according to court documents.

In an August referendum, Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have added language stating that it does not grant the right to abortion.

A 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision declared that access to abortion is a fundamental right under the state’s Bill of Rights, preventing a ban and potentially thwarting legislative efforts to enact new restrictions.

