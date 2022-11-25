Friday forecast: Sunny and mild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Black Friday shoppers will need to prepare for the cold this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. You may find a light frozen frost on your car windshield early this morning. This afternoon will be nice though in the mid 50s under sunny skies and generally calm winds. Tonight will be chilly again in the upper 20s with increasing clouds overnight into Saturday. Plan for the rain if you have plans Saturday afternoon/evening.

Taking Action:

The forecast this Saturday calls for widespread rain in Northeast Kansas. Plan for a cold rain Saturday evening if you will be going out with temperatures in the mid 40s in the evening.

Black Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows around 30 degrees. Winds light and variable.

Saturday: Scattered rain showers in the afternoon becoming widespread in the evening. Highs in the low 50s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday morning will begin partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s and south winds around 5 mph. We really don’t introduce any rain chance until the early afternoon Saturday for Lyon, Morris, Coffey and Osage counties. In the late afternoon and evening we can expect the rain to expand north and east into the rest of Northeast Kansas. North-Central Kansas has a lower chance at seeing rainfall Saturday with heaviest amounts being in the east. Expect between 0.50″ and 1.00″ of rainfall in Northeast Kansas and maybe a 0.25″ in North-Central Kansas.

The rain clears out by Sunday morning and skies become mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with temperatures chilly in the upper 40s. We begin to warm for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s, respectively. A strong cold front is on track for Tuesday afternoon and we will see falling temperatures later in the day behind the front.

There is a low chance for a rain/snow mix Tuesday night. Temperatures will be cold in the mid 20s by Wednesday morning and Wednesday itself will be cold in the upper 30s in the afternoon. We gradually climb back to near 50 degrees by next Friday.

