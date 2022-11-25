Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman

Douglas County Sheriff deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to a missing...
Douglas County Sheriff deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to a missing person case(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman.

Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case.

Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday.

6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill. There’s no word yet on if anything has been found in connection.

Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson says the Sheriff’s Office is actively pursuing leads.

“This is still an active investigation and we are actively pursuing all leads in this case. We are searching multiple areas throughout Douglas County and will continue to do so until we can bring closure to the Cari Allen family.”

Earlier this week deputies searched Allen’s home near 168th and Blondo. While there, a car was towed away for closer inspection.

A home in Topeka was also searched related to this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poached deer hang in a Miami Co. garage. The original photo has been edited to blur out graphic...
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
KBI investigating Thanksgiving homicide in Marysville
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Timmy Hovestadt, 11, spend 36 days in the hospital after a sprained ankle led to an unexplained...
Family finds extra reasons to give thanks after son’s sprained ankle leads to 36-day hospital stay
The Nauling’s Texas and BBQ and Soul Food restaurant prepared a hundred meals to make sure...
Local Topeka Restaurant gives out 100 free meals for Thanksgiving

Latest News

Kansas judge rules doctors can remotely prescribe abortion pills
13.4 START TV unable to broadcast due to technical issue
Wamego's Hayden Oviatt
Wamego ready for challenge in first ever state championship game
Nemaha Central
Nemaha Central looking for second title in three years