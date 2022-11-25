Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman.

Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case.

Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday.

6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill. There’s no word yet on if anything has been found in connection.

Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson says the Sheriff’s Office is actively pursuing leads.

“This is still an active investigation and we are actively pursuing all leads in this case. We are searching multiple areas throughout Douglas County and will continue to do so until we can bring closure to the Cari Allen family.”

Earlier this week deputies searched Allen’s home near 168th and Blondo. While there, a car was towed away for closer inspection.

A home in Topeka was also searched related to this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

