Authorities respond to incident at Lumberton, N.C., Walmart on Black Friday

Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on...
Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on Black Friday.(Gray News, file)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in North Carolina on Black Friday.

In a statement provided to WMBF News regarding the incident, Walmart said it is “working closely with local law enforcement.”

WMBF News has reached out to the Lumberton Police Department for more information.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poached deer hang in a Miami Co. garage. The original photo has been edited to blur out graphic...
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
KBI investigating Thanksgiving homicide in Marysville
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Timmy Hovestadt, 11, spend 36 days in the hospital after a sprained ankle led to an unexplained...
Family finds extra reasons to give thanks after son’s sprained ankle leads to 36-day hospital stay
A teen reported missing Thursday morning in Manhattan has been located, Riley County Police...
Riley County police report missing teen found

Latest News

Two young brothers died after falling into an icy pond in Illinois.
2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Teenage employee among 6 killed in Virginia Walmart shooting
Friends of the youngest victim in the Virginia Walmart shooting honor him during a vigil. (WTKR)
Families, friends hold vigil for Walmart shooting victims