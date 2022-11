TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Due to a technical problem START TV 13.4 is unable to be broadcast at this time. We hope to have replacement equipment here ASAP, but due to availability and the Holiday whe have no eta at this time. We apologize for this situation and will do what we can until it can be repaired.

WIBW ENGINEERING

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.