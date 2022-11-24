West Ridge Mall donates storage space for Toys For Tots

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - West Ridge Mall announced Wednesday that they are providing Toys for Tots with a 30,000 sq. ft. space free of charge.

The space used to be the Old Navy store on the first level of the mall. The space will be used as storage while donations start to build up. Then, workers will start to sort the toys and distribute them to families.

“All of the money that would have gone towards rent is now going towards toys, which is great,” Sgt. Joshua Smith said. “Starting at about the Dec. 2 timeframe, this whole warehouse will be full of toys.”

Stores around the mall will have donation drop boxes. “We are so excited to participate this year,” Staci Williams, owner of Petland at West Ridge Mall, said. “[Toys for Tots] coming to West Ridge Mall is giant for us. We are ready to donate a bunch of toys.”

You can find other donation sites here. The final collection date is Tuesday, Dec. 6.

