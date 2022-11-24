West Ridge Mall donates storage space for Toys For Tots

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - West Ridge Mall announced Wednesday that they are providing Toys for Tots with a 30,000 sq. ft. space free of charge.

The space used to be the Old Navy store on the first level of the mall. The space will be used as storage while donations start to build up. Then, workers will start to sort the toys and distribute them to families.

“All of the money that would have gone towards rent is now going towards toys, which is great,” Sgt. Joshua Smith said. “Starting at about the Dec. 2 timeframe, this whole warehouse will be full of toys.”

Stores around the mall will have donation drop boxes. “We are so excited to participate this year,” Staci Williams, owner of Petland at West Ridge Mall, said. “[Toys for Tots] coming to West Ridge Mall is giant for us. We are ready to donate a bunch of toys.”

You can find other donation sites here. The final collection date is Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police...
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
Topeka fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Topeka Goodyear Plant around 1:35 a.m....
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
FILE
Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass
Gina Gonzales (left), Amy Jo Mann (middle), and Stephen Bishop (right)
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot

Latest News

A Toys for Tots box resides in the new 30,000 sq. ft. space.
Toys for Tots at West Ridge Mall
200 families across Kansas received Thanksgiving meals with the help of Capitol Federal and...
200 Kansas families receive a Thanksgiving meal from Capitol Federal, Let’s Help Inc.
Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade Marshals announced
Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade Marshals announced
Santa joined Sgt. Josh Smith of the Marine Corps Reserves to discuss the 39th annual A.B.A.T.E....
Motorcycle riders gear up to support Toys for Tots