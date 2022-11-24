Wednesday’s Child - The Adoption Process

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - November is National Adoption Month, a time to raise awareness about the need for adoptive families.

Normally on Wednesday night, we introduce you to a child who needs a forever family. Tonight, we look at the process of adoption.

“it’s such a big process and i think people can get overwhelmed with where to start,” Corey Donnelly said.

Donnelly is adoption exchange program manager for Adopt Kansas Kids, our partner in Wednesday’s Child. Her team of child and family specialists can help you begin the adoption journey. Step one is training.

“There’s a ten week MAPP course that all foster and adoptive families are required to take so that’s really the first initial step. You’ll sign up for training, you’ll get linked with a sponsoring agency - there’s a ton of child placing agencies all over the state of kansas. We can provide you with all their contact information that you can choose the right agency for you.”

Next comes some paperwork and a home study. Then it’s time to start identifying a child.

You meet kids every Wednesday on 13 NEWS. You also can see photos and bios on the Adopt Kansas Kids website. Once you identify a child, send an email through the website.

“If you inquire we’ll provide you additional information about that child’s level of need and their strengths and link you with the child’s case team to have what we call a matching call for you to share about your family and for them to share about the child and decide if you could potentially be a good resource.”

“So after you’ve been matched with the child they have what’s called a best interest staffing where a team of professionals that know the child will come together and talk about the child’s strengths and needs and your family strengths and needs. And if you’re selected as the adoptive resource they’ll then begin transitional visits where you’ll meet the child and you’ll have visits with the child and you’ll get to know that child and the child will get to know you before placing them in your home.”

A transitional period of about six months is the final leg of the journey. It may seem like a long road, but well worth the trip.

One more note – once you adopt you’re not alone. Kansas has a lot of post-adoption resources including the Kansas Post Adoption Resource Center. It offers support for families who need help with resources after the child is in your home.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

