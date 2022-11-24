Thanksgiving forecast: Drizzle this morning, clouds this afternoon

High chance for rain Saturday evening for football games
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Happy Thanksgiving! We’ll start the morning with gloomy conditions and then may see the clouds begin to clear by this afternoon, but expect clouds for today. There may be some patchy drizzle to contend with this morning, but most spots will stay dry this morning. Any drizzle should wrap up out of here by midday today with mostly cloudy skies expected this afternoon. Temperatures today will top out around 50 degrees with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Taking Action:

  1. Don’t surprised by patchy drizzle this morning.
  2. Black Friday shoppers, the morning temperatures will be in the mid 20s to low 30s for most areas so bundle up. The winds will also remain near 10 mph which means wind chills will be in the 20s with a few teens possible.
  3. The forecast this Saturday calls for widespread rain in Northeast Kansas. Plan for a cold rain Saturday evening if you will be going out with temperatures in the mid 40s in the evening.

Thanksgiving: Patchy drizzle mainly in the morning with a chance of late day sun. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds SW/N 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Black Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Black Friday shoppers can prepare for the cold with temperatures likely just below freezing in the upper 20s. Winds will be light so wind chill should be limited, however it will definitely feel cold. Friday afternoon will be nicer with more sunshine and temperatures around 50 degrees. Friday night will be cold again around 30 degrees with clouds increasing into Saturday morning.

We are tracking a chance for rain showers Saturday afternoon lasting through Saturday night. Plan for a cold rain if you are going out Saturday evening as temperatures in the evening will likely be in the mid 40s. We clear the rain showers overnight Saturday and will become mostly sunny by Sunday afternoon with temperatures still mild around 50 degrees.

We moderate some Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s ahead of a strong cold front late Tuesday. Temperatures will fall quickly once the front comes through and we may even get some snow out of it Tuesday night. Right now, there is a chance for a rain/snow mix Tuesday night with minor impacts expected at this time. Keep an eye on this going into next week. We turn colder behind the front with temperatures in the upper 30s Wednesday and mid 40s next Thursday.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

