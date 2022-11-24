St. Marys hunting for first state title in school history

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - In Class 1A, the Bears have one thing on their mind, capturing a state championship.

The Bears rolled to a 46-16 win over Centralia last week and now face 11-1 Inman.

“We were fired up for that last game and we’ll be fired up this Saturday too and when we come out and play with fire and execute, we’re really good,” Quarterback Keller Hurla said.

10-2 St. Marys will appear in the title game for the first time since 2006 and third time overall.

“We’re definitely enjoying every step along the way and it’s good to be out here with this group of people one more week is something special,” Head coach Kyle Schenk said.

Inman was just in the state championship last year but lost to Olpe.

This group has won nine in a row and has scored 25 points in all of them and allowed over 15 points just once.

“I love being out here every day and practicing, it’s so much fun,” Running back Nate Hutley said. “Honestly this is our last week and we’re going to make the most of it and I’m ready, I’m ready for it.”

The Bears are hungry and want to leave their legacy with one more game to go. Hurla says they have to do the little things right.

“It means a ton. Just knowing that this is my last game playing with these guys that I’ve been growing up with and playing football with for a long time and it means a lot to us,” Hurla said. “We’re going to leave everything we have out on that field Saturday and it should be a great game.”

Hutley is a big part of this offense and he feels like his team is ready for the big stage.

“I know every one of my teammates is going to do their best and I think we’re pretty prepared for this game,” Hutley said.

But, Schenk says Inman won’t be an easy task.

“Inman is a great team,” Schenk said. “They have a lot of athletes like we do and they do a really good job of mixing up who gets the football and how they try to score and they also do a great job on defense too and so we just want to play a good clean game and play our best and be us.”

Kick-off set for one at Lewis Field at Fort Hays State University.

