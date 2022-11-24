Scholar Athlete of the Week: Dalton Bateman

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Dalton Bateman from Jefferson West High School.

Bateman is on the field and court for the Tigers, playing baseball, basketball, and football.

He also serves as vice president for the FFA. and maintains a 3.6 GPA.

Bateman plans to attend MidAmerica Nazarene after he graduates where he wants to major in Physical Education.

