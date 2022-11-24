Riley County Police searching for missing teen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The riley County Police Department is searching for a 14-year old girl reported missing. Jaslynn Baumann was last seen in the 900 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. She is approximately 5′01″, 100 pounds and was last seen wearing her hair in braids and wearing glasses.

She is believed to have run away between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 and 7:00 a.m. Thursday, November 24.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call officers at (785) 537-2112 and ask for Officer Swearingen or contact Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

