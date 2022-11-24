No. 3 Kansas survives Wisconsin in overtime

PARADISE ISLANDS, Bahamas. (WIBW) - Jalen Wilson’s double-double lifts KU over Wisconsin, 69-68 as KU remains unbeaten at 6-0.

Wilson went for 29 points and 14 rebounds, four short of his career-high he set against Southern Utah last Friday.

Gradey Dick hit a couple of threes in the first half giving Kansas a 12-9 lead. They kept extending their lead by two three point field goals from Wilson and Kevin McCullars Jr. making it a 20-12 lead.

The Jayhawks led 33-22 at the break and went up by 15, their biggest lead, but the Badgers came all the way back.

Connor Essegian would pull the game within two after drilling a three pointer, then Max Klemsit tied it up with a three of his own making it 48 all.

McCullars drilled a three with 3:38 to go to extend Kansas’s led to 60-52.

Wisconsin went on an 8-0 run in the last two minutes of the game, to put them up 61-60 with 49 seconds to go.

They would go up 63-60 after to free throws from Essegian, but McCullars came up big and sank a three to tie it up at 63.

Overtime was needed, Dajuan Harris Jr. opened the scoring, he went for five points and seven assists.

Badgers’ Tyler Wahl hit a big shot to tie it up at 65 after missing the initial shot. He was fouled and converted the three point play. McCullars fouled out ending his day with 18 points and nine rebounds.

After two Jalen Wilson free throws putting KU in front 67-66, Wahl backed down in the paint and put Wisconsin ahead 68-67.

Bobby Pettiford Jr. played hero with a huge shot with .2 seconds remaining. Off a Zach Clemence miss from three point range, Pettiford made an up and under to seal the victory for Kansas. In fact, those were Pettiford’s only two points of the game.

KU will play the winner of USC and No. 22 Tennessee in the championship game Friday at 6:30 p.m.

