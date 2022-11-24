Manhattan Running Company hosts annual Turkey Trot 5k

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With Thanksgiving being the number one running day in the whole year why not get the day started with some exercise as the 7th annual Turkey Trot 5K took place in Aggieville today with runners from all ages.

“The fun thing about the turkey trot is it’s on thanksgiving so a lot of people bring their families, the families who come into town everybody runs together kids and everything its a good family tradition, and it’s just really nice to see the community come together. It’s fun, it’s a very low-key kind of chill race there’s not really any age group or anything like that so people run they get their finisher metals they can go home and feel good about eating the pie, and the other fun stuff that they want to eat,” said Trey Vernon, event organizer.

One of the sponsors of this event is the Flint Hills Breadbasket and a sponsor, Douglas Haverkamp, said this event is a great way to spend time with family for a great cause.

“It’s a great event for the family to get together on a holiday such as a thanksgiving to spend time together to exercise and such a great cause for the flint hills breadbasket and the junior league. It’s an event we did now for 7 years and continues to support and it’s just a lot of fun,” said Haverkamp.

The Turkey Trot has grown ever since it began as this year was their best turnout so far.

“You know it brings back family tradition and just everybody getting together for the day and spending time together and what a great way to stay healthy, so you know it just one of those things that continues to build, and we got over a thousand runners today so it’s exciting,” said Haverkamp.

Runners came from all across the country and there were over 1,000 runners who participated.

