Kansas State University College of Agriculture renovating for the future

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is emerging as the world’s foremost location for global food systems and bio-security innovations, and as a premier economic driver for the state of Kansas.

The university will do some key renovations and relocate the milling, baking, and feed science building known as Shellenberger Hall between Call and Weber Hall as this will improve the technology needed. K-state dean of agriculture, Ernie Minton, said these renovations have been needed for decades.

“What we hope to do is really stimulate even a greater degree of multidisciplinary collaboration what we’re all about in the college is solving world food problems and stimulating economic activity here in the state of Kansas in the industry that leads the state and that would be food and agriculture,” said Minton.

K-State received 25 million in state dollars along with another 75 million from key state stakeholders such as Farm Bureau.

“Farm Bureau to help us with that 75 million dollars, committed 5 million dollars, the largest single gift that group has provided to a project and, so what that really says to us is that they very, very confident in what we’re doing is in the best interest of Farm Bureau stakeholders so farmers in the state of Kansas,” said Minton.

Some of the major targets are economic and industry growth, a specialized workforce, and expanded research funding.

“Agriculture is the leading industry in the state of Kansas so whatever we do here that improves the profitability of Kansas farmers and ranchers and others involved in other aspects of programs touched by our college really benefit from our investment,” said Minton.

Dr. Minton mentioned by renovating these buildings will attract more students as they want to invest in the future.

“That’s part of our mission is to create new knowledge through research and these new facilities will be a great support for that. Of course, our aim is to solve problems for and make Kansas farmers and ranchers more profitable, make our food system more sustainable and that’s really important for the future of the state as well,” said Minton.

The university hopes to begin this project as soon as possible once the money has been raised.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.