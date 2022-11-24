K-State holds on against LSU to win Cayman Islands Classic

(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAYMAN ISLANDS (WIBW) - The Kansas State Wildcats are a perfect 6-0 after beating LSU 61-59 in the Cayman Islands Classic championship game on Wednesday night.

Just one day after a thrilling overtime win against Nevada, the Wildcats found themselves in another game that went all the way down to the wire.

LSU led K-State 41-33 at halftime, but the Wildcats turned up the intensity on defense in the final 20 minutes, holding the Tigers to only 18 points in the second half.

Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell led the K-State starters in scoring with 16 and 18 points, respectively. Desi Sills also provided a spark off the bench with 16 points on 6-7 shooting from the field.

The Wildcats will look to remain perfect next Wednesday when the travel to Indiana to square off against Butler. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on FS1.

