Evergy Plaza to light up the Christmas season with tree-lighting ceremony

By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza will light up the holiday season with a tree-lighting ceremony.

The “Mayor’s Christmas Tree” will light up Evergy Plaza, on the NE corner of 7th and S Kansas Ave., on Saturday, November 26, at 5:30 p.m.

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla will be at the lighting ceremony alongside Downtown Topeka, Inc.’s new president Ashley Gilfillan, to christen the tree and kick off the season. “Poppin’ Minis” will be the evening’s vendor, and the International Academy children’s choir will perform after the lighting ceremony.

The event will be free for anyone to attend, however, since CoreFirst’s ice-skating rink opened at Evergy Plaza this month, Evergy wanted to remind the public that skating sessions will not be included. So, the public will still have to pay for each session offered at the rink.

“We’re excited to begin this new partnership with the City of Topeka,” said John Knight, Director of Evergy Plaza. “Evergy Plaza looks forward to working together and bringing the community together this holiday season!”

To view all upcoming events at Evergy Plaza, click HERE.

