Division Leaders and U.S. Senator Moran serve Thanksgiving meals

By Joseph Robben
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Division leaders and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran served dinners for soldiers and their families today out at Fort Riley.

“This has become one of our family traditions, between my wife and I we have served meals and had thanksgiving lunch with soldiers this is the 6th year, and its a very meaningful time for us as a family as we sit down to our thanksgiving later this week to remember all those who are sacrificing to be grateful for those who serve our nation,” said Moran.

The standard meal price is $10.05, but family members of Soldiers ranked specialist and below receive a discounted rate of $7.45. The meal will include roasted and smoked turkey, steamship round, glazed ham, and much more. Moran said he enjoys doing this and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“Well, I mean I was reluctant to give up my tongs and to quit. There is a good feeling that comes from that, but this is just the opportunity to make sure that soldiers are well cared for, their families are cared for,” said Moran.

Moran wants people to remember these soldiers over the holiday season as they do a lot for our nation.

“This is just the opportunity to encourage Kansans this thanksgiving to pray to reach out to people in the area to look after those family members that are left behind as soldiers once again deploy in service to their nation,” said Moran.

Division leaders and Moran awarded Rodrigo Espana for his committed service. Moran also said thanksgiving is a perfect time to give thanks to these soldiers across the country.

“We would express gratitude certainly to all here at Fort Riley and Fort Leavenworth the military men and women in Kansas but, I would also say that were grateful to all those across the country and around the globe who serve and thanksgiving is a time that we can be grateful for that service it preserves our freedom and liberty and protects our lives,” said Moran.

Thanksgiving meals were also served at the division’s Whiteside warrior restaurant and Irwin Army Community Hospital dining facility on Nov. 17 and Nov. 22.

