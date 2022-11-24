Christmas Tree Lane tradition continues in Abilene

Abilene Public Works Department tradition celebrates 50 years
Christmas trees line the streets in Abilene along Buckeye Avenue and Northwest Third Street.
Christmas trees line the streets in Abilene along Buckeye Avenue and Northwest Third Street.(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Abilene Public Works Department is celebrating 50 years of Christmas Tree Lane tradition. The tradition begins with the public works department cutting down cedar trees and installing them in residential yards along Buckeye Avenue and Northwest Third Street.

Residents and businesses are then encouraged to decorate the trees. This year there is more than 200 trees for passersby to enjoy. Julie Roller Weeks is the Director for the Abilene Convention and Tourism Bureau and says Christmas Tree Lane is always a popular sight.

“Christmas Tree Lane is one of the great attributes that make Abilene, Abilene,” said Weeks. “When people visit, they frequently comment about the tree-lined streets and enjoy seeing the lights and decorations.”

Christmas Tree Lane is scheduled to be “complete” by December 3rd and is part of Abilene’s Cowtown Christmas weekend running December 3-4. You can find a full list of events here on Abilene’s 2022 Holiday Guide.

Christmas Tree Lane celebrates 50 years of tradition in Abilene, KS.
Christmas Tree Lane celebrates 50 years of tradition in Abilene, KS.
