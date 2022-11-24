Around 150 people take part in 6th annual Turkey Trot on Thursday morning in Topeka

Around 150 people took part in 6th annual Turkey Trot on Thursday morning at Forbes Field just south of Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many people took it easy on Thanksgiving morning as they watched parades on television and snuck a piece of turkey before dinner, about 150 people took part in the sixth annual Turkey Trot at Forbes Field just south of Topeka.

The event is designed to raise funds for first-responders and their families.

Special honor is given to those who have given their lives in their service to the public.

In addition to a 5-k race, participants also took part in a fitness course with three stations, which honored two firefighters and one police officer who have died in the line of service in 2022 in Kansas.

