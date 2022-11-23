Wednesday forecast: More clouds, still mild today with drizzle on Thanksgiving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story will be the gradual cooling trend to more seasonal temperatures for the holiday weekend. There are two possible chances for precipitation for the holiday weekend as well both of which as of now remain rain with the higher impact occurring with Saturday’s storm system.

Taking Action:

Don’t be surprised by a brief rain shower tonight or tomorrow however most areas will likely remain dry.

Keep checking back daily for updates on the storm system for Saturday, models still differ greatly on the track of it which would determine how widespread the rain will be and how much rain to expect.

Black Friday shoppers, the morning temperatures will be in the mid 20s to low 30s for most areas so bundle up. The winds will also remain near 10 mph which means wind chills will be in the 20s with a few teens possible.



Confidence remains fairly high that whatever rain develops tonight into tomorrow most areas will get a Trace to 0.05″ with a few isolated spots possibly getting 0.05″-0.15″. The more concerning chance for rain is still looking to be Saturday however differences in the models on the track of this storm system is still leading to very low confidence on how much of an impact this will have for any possible outdoor plans you might have so this will need to be fine-tuned in the coming days.

Normal High: 52/Normal Low: 30 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the 50s (low 50s in north-central KS with most spots in the mid-upper 50s). Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out. Lows in the mid 30s in north-central KS behind a cold front that will be pushing through on Thanksgiving Day however most spots will likely remain in the 40s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Thanksgiving: Patchy drizzle mainly in the morning with a chance a few breaks in the cloud cover occurs in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds SW/N 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Temperatures remain near seasonal the rest of the holiday weekend with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s and highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. With the rain chance on Saturday, based on models the past couple days am leaning toward the bulk of the rain staying near or south of the turnpike which would be good news for the sunflower showdown Saturday evening with dry conditions however the outlier model is indicating more widespread rain all day and even into Saturday evening which would mean at least some rain showers for the start of the game. Again keep checking back for updates.

Temperatures do warm up early next week before a strong cold front pushes through on Wednesday. One model does indicate snow with it while the other model keeps the precipitation to the south so will keep the 8 day dry for now until there’s more consistency and higher confidence.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.