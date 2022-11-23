Washburn basketball falls to Oklahoma Baptist

SHAWNEE, Okla. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabods went from 57% shooting in the first half (16 of 28) to 25 percent in the second half (6 of 24) in a 78-63 loss at Oklahoma Baptist on Tuesday night.

Andrew Orr turned in a career high 17 points in the loss. Washburn was outrebounded 33 to 21 in the game and had a 32-24 advantage in points in the paint, 6-0 in fastbreak points and 18-16 in points off turnovers.

Washburn will wrap up the non-conference slate with Ottawa at 2 p.m. on Saturday back in Lee Arena.

