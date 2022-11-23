Topeka father to face trial for murder of 6-month-old girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka father will face trial for the murder of a 6-month-old girl.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that Tray’vonne Da’mont Jones, has been bound over for trial this week. He has been charged in relation to the death of an infant earlier in 2022.

On March 30, DA Kagay indicated that emergency medical services were called to the 1400 block of SW Byron Ave. with reports of a child that was not breathing. First responders arrived at the scene around 4:45 a.m. and initiated life-saving measures.

Kagay noted that the 6-month-old child, identified as Brielle Jones, had suffered from apparent blunt-force trauma. She was taken to a local hospital and died from the injuries she sustained about an hour later.

The DA said the child’s mother was also taken to the hospital for treatment of apparent blunt-force trauma-related injuries. Jones was identified as the father of the child and was arrested at the scene.

On April 1, Kagay said he filed several charges against Jones related to domestic abuse. Earlier this week, at the end of a 2-day preliminary hearing, the Court found probable cause to believe he committed the charged offenses and that he should be tried.

Kagay indicated that Jones will now be tried for murder in the first degree committed during an inherently dangerous felony, an alternative count of murder in the second degree, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of child abuse, aggravated endangering a child, aggravated battery, aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of domestic battery.

According to the DA, the jury trial has been set to begin on April 24. Jones remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

