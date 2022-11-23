Third water main break in one week closes yet another Topeka street

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third water main break in a single week has closed yet another Topeka street.

The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 23, a water main break has fully closed SW Western Ave. between SW Huntoon and SW 12th St.

The City noted that only Western Ave. is closed and neither intersection has been affected.

According to city staff, the closure should remain in place for about 2-3 weeks as repairs are made.

